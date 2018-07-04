Corrie fans threaten to switch off if dog dies

Coronation Street viewers said they would boycott the soap if dog Eccles was killed off.

The animal was left seriously ill after being poisoned during Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV soap.

Viewers were gripped as Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) found him lying on the ground in agony.

With his life hanging in the balance, Corrie fans started posted messages on Twitter urging soap bosses not to let him die.

“OMG NOPE CANT HANDLE THIS HELP ECCLES NOW DONT LET HIM DIE,” said one.

“If Eccles the dog dies, I’m never watching #Corrie again :),” warned another viewer.

One said: “Not okay with this Eccles poisoning storyline one little bit. Too far buddy, too far #Corrie.”

Many praised the dog’s acting skills, saying he deserved some accolades for his powerful performance.

“Omg that dog can act!!!” said one person on Twitter.

“Eccles for a British Soap Award,” tweeted another.

One teased: “Eccles is a better actor than some off the Corrie cast!”

Luckily, as the soap came to a close, it appeared the dog was going to pull through.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

- Press Association
