Corrie fans rejoice as Kate and Rana express their love

Coronation Street fans have celebrated the reunion between Kate Connor and Rana Nazir as the women finally declared their love for each other.

The pair, played by Faye Brooks and Bhavna Limbachia respectively, had recently spent time apart after Rana’s husband Zeedan discovered their affair.

He arranged to keep up the facade of a happy marriage in exchange for cash from Rana’s parents, who are ashamed of their daughter’s sexuality.

In emotional scenes in Friday’s episode, the couple declared their love for each other.

After Zeedan walked in on the couple kissing, Rana told her husband: “This so-called marriage is sad and hollow, Kate means so much more to me.”

She said she would continue to keep up the facade of the marriage so Zeedan could have his “blood money” but told him: “Either way me and Kate are going to be together.”

One fan tweeted: “I LOVE YOU ARE THE THREE WORDS WE HAVE BEEN WAITING TO HEAR FOR SOOOOOO LONG FROM THEM BOTH TO EACH OTHER FACE TO FACE AND IT FINALLY HAPPENED.”

Another wrote: “i can’t get over that i just watched than. rana is such an angel i love her, i love kana my heart is so full.”

Another said: “Rana saying that Kate means everything to her made with cry #kana #corrie @BhavnaLimbachia @Faye_Brookes your acting is breaking my heart.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm.