Corrie fans predict trouble as Abi kisses Steve

Coronation Street viewers fear trouble is on the cards for Abi Franklin after she made a move on Steve McDonald.

Abi (Sally Carman) was upset about her relationship with her children and Steve (Simon Gregson) was trying to console her and talk her out of turning to drugs when she leaned in and kissed him on the lips.

Fans predict that Abi’s friend Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) is going to be distinctly unimpressed when the secret gets out.

“Word of advice Abi! Don’t stand anywhere near Tracy when she is in the vicinity of a blunt object… Your life isn’t going to be worth living,” one person posted on Twitter.

Word of advice Abi! Don't stand anywhere near Tracy when she is in the vicinity of a blunt object... Your life isnt going to be worth living #Corrie — David Wall (@davidashleywall) August 8, 2018

“Oh abi, you just made a mistake! I have a feeling she will soon be introduced to the real tracey,” said another.

Oh abi, you just made a mistake! I have a feeling she will soon be introduced to the real tracey #CoronationStreet #corrie — Janeeks💄 (@happy_days_88) August 8, 2018

Another tweeted: “Steve, Tracy & Abi… As Nat King Cole once said: “there may be trouble ahead”.”

Steve, Tracy & Abi... As Nat King Cole once said: "there may be trouble ahead" #Corrie — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) August 8, 2018

Some fans said they were not interested in seeing a love triangle between the trio.

“Oh no I love Tracy & Abi together.. don’t ruin it by throwing Steve in the middle,” urged one viewer.

Oh no I love Tracy & Abi together.. don’t ruin it by throwing Steve in the middle 😕 #Corrie — Lisa Barnes (@LiseMB3) August 8, 2018

“If Steve has an affair with manky Abi I’m done!” insisted another fan.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

- Press Association