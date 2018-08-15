Corrie fans delighted as Peter and Carla kiss

Back to Showbiz Home

Coronation Street fans were thrilled as Carla Connor and Peter Barlow were finally reunited.

The pair have had an up and down relationship since Carla (Alison King) returned to Weatherfield.

But in Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV soap, she turned to Peter (Chris Gascoyne) for comfort as she broke down over her late brother Aidan (Shayne Ward) – and the pair kissed.

Viewers were delighted to see them back in each other’s arms.

“Finally! Carla and Peter kissed yay,” said one person on Twitter.

“Carla and Peter have actually killed me off tonight, I love them,” gushed another.

Another person posted: “Peter and Carla just work together so well. The chemistry between them!”

Fans are now crossing their fingers that the couple rekindle their relationship.

“It was so sweet when Carla & Peter kissed, they’re so sweet together, I really want them to get back together again,” one person tweeted.

“I need Carla & Peter to be back together, get married & have a baby,” said another.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Soaps, UK, Showbiz, Corrie, UK, Coronation Street, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz