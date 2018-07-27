Coronation Street stars reveal they will never watch Love Island

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver and some of her co-stars have revealed they have never watched ITV2 dating show Love Island – and plan on keeping it like that.

Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap, first made the admission in a tweet about the reality programme, which is currently on its fourth series.

During its latest run Love Island became the most watched show ever on ITV2.

An episode that aired on Monday July 2 scored an average of 3.4 million viewers (with a peak of four million) and an audience share of 17.4%, according to overnight ratings.

Despite this Cleaver wrote in a tweet on Friday: “Am I the only person in the world who has never watched and never will watch an episode of Love Island?”

Her remarks were supported by many of her fellow Weatherfield regulars.

Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, replied to the tweet: “No! I’ve never watched it either, it terrifies me!”

Cleaver’s sentiments about the show were echoed by Jane Danson, the Street’s Leanne Battersby.

She wrote: “Never watched, never will.”

Natalie Gumede, who is known for her performances as Kirsty Soames in Corrie between 2011 and 2013, reflected on Love Island’s high viewing figures by replying to Cleaver’s Tweet: “It feels like an exclusive club.”

Antony Cotton, who has played Sean Tulley on Coronation Street since 2003, retweeted Cleaver’s post and added: “Nope. Me neither, babes!”

On Wednesday ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall hailed Love Island as a TV “phenomena” and credited its success with helping boost the broadcaster’s profits.

