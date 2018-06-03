Coronation Street star shares daughter’s reaction to British Soap Awards win

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd has posted his daughter’s jubilant reaction after he won the best actor prize at the British Soap Awards on Saturday.

Shepherd, 30, shared a video of his daughter Nyla Rae watching the awards ceremony on television with her fingers crossed for good luck before the winner’s name was read out.

When Shepherd’s name was announced, the nine-year-old screamed with delight and leapt to her feet before jumping up and down.

Running around the room, Nyla Rae appeared to scream “I love you!” as her father appeared on-screen walking up to the podium to collect his award.

Next to the video, Shepherd wrote in a caption on Instagram: “My daughters reaction. I love you Nyla.”

Shepherd, whose character David Platt has been at the centre of a male rape storyline, was one of the ITV soap’s winners at the awards show at the Hackney Empire in London.

In total, Corrie hauled in six prizes including the coveted best soap award, as its decision to take on harrowing storylines was recognised.

Shepherd’s co-star Lucy Fallon collected two prizes for best actress and best female dramatic performance for her work as part of the show’s grooming storyline.

Following his murderous character’s exit from Weatherfield on Friday, Connor McIntyre went home with the best villain gong.

In a video posted on Coronation Street’s official Twitter profile, Shepherd thanked the help he had received in order to win the award.

He said: “Hi guys. I just wanted to thank everybody who voted for me to get best actor. Really means a lot. From the bottom of my heart thank you.”

- Press Association