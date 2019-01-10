Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell discharged from bankruptcy

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell has been discharged from bankruptcy, according to official records.

The actor, who has played mechanic Kevin Webster in the soap since 1983, was declared bankrupt in January last year under his birth name Michael Robert Turner.

An official record on the Individual Insolvency Register reveals the 54-year-old was released from bankruptcy on January 8. Michael Le Vell is no longer bankrupt, official records reveal (Joe Giddens/PA)

It means he is now able to set up a company and be a director. However, details of the bankruptcy will remain on his files for at least six years.

Le Vell first joined Coronation Street in the early 1980s and quickly endeared himself to fans, who have followed the trials and tribulations of Kevin, from Brian Tilsley’s apprentice mechanic through to his stormy marriage to Sally, played by Sally Dynevor.

