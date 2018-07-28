Coronation Street star confirms she is married as she shares wedding pictures

Coronation Street actress Bhavna Limbachia has confirmed she has got married as she shared wedding pictures from her big day.

The actress, who has played Rana Habeeb in the ITV soap since 2016, was reported to have said “I do” last weekend.

22 July 2018 | Mr & Mrs K ♥️

She shared three pictures of her and her husband, who she has not named, and wrote alongside one of them: “22 July 2018 Mr & Mrs K”.

22 July 2018 | 🇲🇺♥️🇬🇧♥️🇮🇳

She captioned another one: “Mrs K”.

🙏🏽♥️ Mrs.K ♥️🙏🏽

Her Corrie co-stars were among the people offering their congratulations.

New mum Helen Flanagan, known for playing Rosie Webster, commented on the first picture showing Limbachia in a white wedding dress, writing: “Beautiful”.

Actress Catherine Tyldesley, who will be quitting her role as Eva Price shortly, wrote: “Stunning. Congratulations.”

Another of her co-stars, Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, wrote: “So beautiful. Congratulations darling!!!”.

- Press Association
