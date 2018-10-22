Coronation Street named best soap as show dominates industry awards
Coronation Street has dominated the winners’ list at the Inside Soap awards.
The ITV show claimed silverware in seven categories, more than any other soap this year.
Winning categories for the show and its talent included Best Soap and Best Actor.
The show also claimed honours for the Best Shock Twist, and for having the funniest characters.
Held at 100 Wardour Street in central London, the Inside Soap Awards 2018 ceremony saw Emmerdale, EastEnders, Holloyoaks and Doctors honoured for their stars, storylines, and acting.
The complete list of winners:
Best Actress
Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle, Emmerdale)
Best Actor
Jack P Shepherd (David Platt, Coronation Street)
Best Young Actor
Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty, Emmerdale)
Best Newcomer
Ash Palmisciano (Matty Barton, Emmerdale)
Best Bad Boy
Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)
Best Bad Girl
Mollie Winnard (Kayla Clifton, Coronation Street)
Funniest Male
Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald, Coronation Street)
Funniest Female
Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)
Best Partnership
Danny Dyer & Kellie Bright (Mick & Linda Carter, EastEnders)
Best Drama Star
Chelsea Halfpenny (Alicia Munroe, Casualty)
Best Drama Storyline
The hospital shooting (Holby City)
Best Daytime Star
Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart, Home and Away)
Best Daytime Soap
Doctors
Best Shock Twist
Anna returns – and kills Phelan! (Coronation Street)
Best Exit
Shayne Ward (Aidan Connor, Coronation Street)
Best Show-Stopper
Shakil and Keegan’s attack (EastEnders)
Soap Superstar
Danny Miller
Soap Superstar
Jennifer Metcalfe
Best Soap
Coronation Street
