Coronation Street celebrates royal wedding with Prince Harry quip

As the world prepares to tune in to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, one Coronation Street character offered her own analysis of the sixth in line to the throne.

Shop worker Gemma Winter, played by Dolly-Rose Campbell, labelled Harry “fit” as the ITV soap was littered with royal references ahead of the wedding on Saturday.

Characters Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) and Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) had been reminiscing over Diana, Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales’s nuptials.

Gemma said: “Eh he’s well fit that Harry, I would proper give him one.”

Liz added: “She’s not wrong”, in scenes which viewers on social media enjoyed, with some even echoing her message.

Corrie returns on Monday on ITV.

