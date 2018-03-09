Coronas announce second Cork date

Earlier in the year, The Coronas announced that they’ll return to Cork this summer to play Live at the Marquee.

And after tickets to the gig sold out within days, they’ve added an extra date!

The band will now play Saturday, July 14 as well as Friday, July 13.

Danny O’Reilly and the boys have been playing shows all around Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Scotland, England, Canada, America, and Australia.

The band's latest album, Trust The Wire, has already achieved platinum sales and to be honest, it wouldn’t be Live at the Marquee without them.

Tickets for this extra date go on sale Thursday March 15 at 9am from Ticketmaster.