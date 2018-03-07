Cork’s new music festival boasts a pool party and multiple stages

Now it’s not every day you come across an Irish festival that, not only promises over 70 music acts, but an indoor swimming pool, pool parties, an arcade, block parties and five-a-side soccer.

Yes, you read that right.

Cork’s brand new music festival, It Takes A Village will take over Trabolgan Holiday Village, Cork from April 13 - 15 and it promises to change the way people think about festivals in Ireland.

It Takes A Village is unique in that they offer 140 self-catering houses and apartments, plus 30 fully-serviced campervan sites.

That means there is no camping in muddy fields here, your booking includes accommodation and unlimited access to the huge variety of entertainment.

Music acts announced include, Booka Brass, Brian Deady, Nialler9, Young Fathers, Andrew Weatherall and Fish Go Deep.

Spoken word acts include The Blindboy Podcast, Kevin Barry and Dublin poet Stephen James Smith.

You can opt to take part in a aerobic pool party like no other taken by acrobat-comedic superheroes Lords Of Strut or sit back, relax, and enjoy panel discussions hosted by The Point Of Everything and Cork Loves Music.

There’s also some serious grub to keep you topped up for the weekend!

Join The Rocket Man on his Eastern culinary voyage with a Cork twist, the best pizza this side of Napoli from Volcano Wood-Fired Pizzas, yummy vegan goodness from My Goodness, traditional South African barbecue from Barracuda BBQ, and caffeine hits from Red Strand Coffee.

On the sporting side of things, gear up for the Feel Good Lost five-a-side soccer competition or the CFI 4 ball golf scramble.

It’s a residents only affair for the festival weekend, with a limited amount of day tickets on Sunday.

Oh, did we mention it’s also an over 21 event?

For more information visit ittakesavillage.fm