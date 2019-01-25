Cork's It Takes A Village festival announces second round of acts

The It Takes A Village festival, a three-day event taking place on the Cork coast in May, has announced its second round of acts.

From May 10 to May 12, Trabolgan Holiday Village will play host to top quality Irish and International entertainment.

Dublin rapper Kojaque has been added to the lineup, as has electro-indie-house-pop duo Le Boom, singer-songwriter David Kitt, and cassette connoisseur Awesome Tapes from Africa.

Experimental folkster Junior Brother, singer-songwriter SON, the RnB funk-infused four piece Super Silly, art-punk quintet Silverbacks, Cork duo Dan Walsh and Cathal McGabhann as Senior Infants, and psych-pop boys The Shaker Hymn will also be taking to the stage.

DJ’s ELLLL, mynameisjOhn, Toby Kaar, and Bon Voyage will also be on the decks.

Before Christmas, organisers announced the first faces on the bill which included the likes of Gilles Peterson, Saint Sister, Lisa O’Neill, Pillow Queens, Sister Nancy, AE MAK, and Meltybrains?.

New names on the festival's conversations stage include Eoghan O’Sullivan, who will host The Point of Everything podcast live, and Culture Vultures with Tony Clayton Lea.

Festival-goers can also dip a toe in the indoor pool parties, or get out and ride the sound waves on the festival’s new offering, the Cork Harbour Boat Party.

The no-camping festival offers 150 self-catering houses and apartments, plus 35 fully-serviced campervan sites, with people having the option to book a house or a camper van pitch.

Tickets are on sale now from www.ittakesavillage.fm.