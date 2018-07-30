Cork’s Indiependence festival ready for record numbers this weekend

With only days to go, INDIE18 is shaping up for its biggest festival to date as the three-day event at Deer Farm, Mitchelstown, Co Cork gets ready to open its gates.

The best Irish summer in living memory looks set to continue with temperatures forecast for 25˚C with Weekend Camping Tickets almost sold out.

As always, INDIE mixes the best in Irish music with some top-shelf international artists – coming from the UK Primal Scream, Jake Bug, Kate Nash, Tom Grennan, Cast and more join the likes of Walking on Cars, Hudson Taylor, Delorentos, Le Galaxie, King Kong Company, HamsandwicH and around 100 more set to play the festival this weekend.

The new Urban Village Stage sees the cutting edge of Irish hip-hop visit INDIE, with Mango x Mathman, Kojaque, Erica Cody and Tebi Rex just some of the names that will bring the beats to this great new addition.

New Urban Village Stage! #INDIE18 A post shared by INDIEPENDENCE (@indiependence_festival) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Combined with a Comedy and Spoken Word line-up featuring Andrew Stanley, Kevin Gildea, Totally Wired, Jinx Lennon, Shakalak ft, John Cummins and Tony Clayton-Lea’s Culture Vultures.

ATMS will be on site for festival goers and all bars will have VISA Contactless facilities.

Weekend tickets for INDIE18 are expected to sell out this week and there will be a limited number of Day Tickets for all days available on the gate.

“The site is looking great after an amazing summer here at Deer Farm,” says festival organiser, Shane Dunne, “and we can’t wait to open our gates to our brilliant patrons this Friday.

“Bring suncream and we hope everyone has a fantastic time at INDIE18.”