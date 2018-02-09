Cork’s 96FM announces new presenter for revamped schedule

Cork’s 96FM has announced that Lorraine Murphy is to join the station to present a new programme as part of a revamped evening schedule.

Lorraine, who is from Lissarda in County Cork, is joining from Tipp FM where she currently presents the weekday Breakfast Show.

Cork’s 96FM & C103 Content Controller, Brendan O’Driscoll said “Lorraine is a very talented and experienced presenter. We have very exciting plans for a new evening show and she is the ideal person to present it. I’m looking forward to welcoming her back to Cork and to the 96FM team.”

Lorraine Murphy, who will also present a new Saturday afternoon show, added “ Growing up in Cork, 96FM was the soundtrack to my childhood and was the only station ever played in the house. Having worked in radio all over the country for the past number of years, I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to Leeside. A brand new show, in one of the best stations in the country, I can't wait to be a part of it!”

The news comes just days after the latest JNLR figures showed 96FM increase its lead over the local competition as the most listened to radio station in Cork each week.

The station’s daily talk show, The Opinion Line, presented by P.J. Coogan continues to be the first choice for Corkonians each morning with 76,000 listeners each day.