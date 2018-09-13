Cork production company celebrate involvement in Apple's Ed Sheeran documentary

Dog Day Media, a Cork based production company are celebrating their involvement in Apple's latest music documentary.

Songwriter is an "intimate and personal look into the writing process of one of the world’s biggest artists – Ed Sheeran."

Filmed by Murray Cummings, ‘Songwriter’ "details the creation of Sheeran’s third studio album ‘÷’ and gives authentic insight into his life through never-before-seen home videos".

The company has been heavily involved in the production of this film - Billy Cummings acting as 2nd Unit Director and 2nd cameraman, as well as William Bean running graphics and animation.

Dog Day Media themselves worked on the marketing and social media campaign to promote the film.

Billy Cummings sat down for a Q&A to describe to people what it was like to work on such a momentous project.

Are you related to the director? I noticed the same surname...

Yes, he's my older brother! We've always had similar interests in film & music and both studied multimedia so naturally, we ended up in similar lines of work.

How did Dog Day Media get involved in the project?

Murray has been filming Ed since the very early days of small pub gigs up to world tours, focusing on tour diaries and just general documenting his journey. I would of helped out filming big events like Croke Park, Glastonbury and stepped in to film an Australia tour. It was after that tour that Ed started working on his album ‘Divide' and Murray realised he wanted to make a film about Ed the songwriter and not the massive performer. So Murray asked me to join him and between us, we followed Ed around America & UK documenting the album being made, from first chords to final studio touches! Once the film entered the post production stage, another one of the Dog Day team, William Bean started work on animation & graphic elements. We also provided a graphic and marketing package of social media content & website etc

Is this your biggest/most exciting project to date?

Yeah, definitely the biggest. We've had some exciting ones along the way for sure. like the 'Ballymaloe Space Project', 'Mini Irish Roadtrip' or last year we made a short film installation for Google. But this tops it! Getting to see the film up on a big screen in Berlin (Berlinale Film Fest) New York (Tribeca Film Fest) and then the Apple launch in Hollywood is just nuts. We started this company as 4 mates in 2012 with a dream of working for people like Google & Apple... So obviously we're buzzing!

What was Ed like?

Ed's great. He is what you see; Just a funny, talented, down to earth lad who wants to make music. Being a fly on the wall while he goes through his creative process was an incredible insight and one any fan or creative person is going to love to see.

Highlights of the project for you?

There's a scene recording in Abbey Road which is the standout highlight for me. When you think about all the people who have recorded in that room and there I am with my brother, filming Ed sing with a full orchestra, playing a piece Ed's brother wrote, it's going to be pretty hard to top! The sound in there was incredible and people who watch the film are in for a real treat!

Any filming done in Ireland? Any during his Irish tour? (I sense maybe not)

The majority of the film was recorded in America and UK but there's a few snippets of Ireland alright as the film covers his career in montages. We get to see some Croke, O2 and Galway.

What’s next for the team at Dog Day?

We're really enjoying working on more narrative pieces at the moment. Working on a recent Mo & Diplo music video in West Cork and a Red Bull documentary on the O'Donovan brothers. So definitely want to keep that up.