Cork musician, Gerald Ahern's song, Ghost, is whipping up a storm in the charts

Dividing his time between studying at the Cork School of Music where he is focusing on voice and Parr Street Studios in Liverpool where he records his singles, Gerald Ahern is a busy man with a big plan.

Cork singer, Gerald Ahern

Back in May Gerald released ‘Fish in the Sky’ and this August his latest offering ‘Ghost’ is whipping up a storm, making its way onto the Breaking Irish Music Charts and getting played on radio stations across the country.

Gerald said the support from local and national media has also been phenomenal and he is very grateful to the exposure he has been given.

The ambitious young man is hoping to release two more singles by the end of the year and no decision has been made on whether or not one of those musical offerings will be a competitor for the Christmas market.

Speaking about his current song ‘Ghost,’ Gerald said he wrote the song in two parts, the first half while eating a Chinese at his manager’s house, Dave Kearney, and the second in a rush at college before flying to Liverpool to record.

Gerald said the song is all about talking to a former self or a loved one. “It’s about wishing to possess something you already had. I really like the funk concept that’s interpreted into it which you can immediately hear when you start the song.”

At the moment, Gerald is working on his new set in rehearsals and from this month he and his band, Louis O’Halloran on bass guitar, Adam O’Mahony on lead guitar and Atreyu Conneely on drums, will be on the road performing for audiences across the country.

Gerald and band members in thier Fish in the Sky msuic video.

Gerald has supported Ryan Sheridan, Picture This, Bagatelle and Colin Raye as well as many more.

The talented musician is no stranger to performing, playing since the age of 10 and appearing on The Late Late Show in 2011 as part of his band ‘The Wee Amigos’.

Like any teenager, Gerald has undergone a metamorphosis in recent years and his latest musical offering is edgier and grungier than previous pop efforts.

“My new style and image is something I want to concentrate on and pursue now. The past was a huge learning curve which helps me with my career now.”

Discussing the inspiration behind his songwriting, Gerald said: “The songs come from all different places. Friends, family, places I’ve been or bouncing ideas off other musicians in college.” In relation to ‘Ghost’ which was officially released on August 19, Gerald said he was very excited about the record.

“The song has been getting huge support since its release and is starting to get national airplay. It hit the RTÉ recommends playlist and has also been playlisted since before its release by Corks RedFM.”

Gerald said his musical influences began at a young age, listening to bands his dad enjoyed.

“This is probably why I have such a love for 80’s music such as A-ha, Fleetwood Mac and Queen,” Gerald said.

Gerald's song, Ghost, at number six on the Breaking Irish News Chart.

The young musician also said he enjoys rock and indie music and the band are inspired by The Cranberries.

“We look up to The Cranberries and The Coronas as they all started out so small and grew to where they are today.”

Discussing some of the highlights of his career to date, Gerald said things have been heating up since they started recording at the world famous Grammy award winning Parr Street Studios in Liverpool.

“This is where we met with our producer Chris Taylor. Chris has been a huge support for us and the studio was phenomenal,” Gerald said.

Parr Street Studios is where Coldplay recorded their first three albums.

It is the biggest studio outside London and it was also home to recording artists such as Paula Nutini, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

Gerald also said other highlights in his career included playing Indiependence Music and Arts Festival and seeing people who liked his music buy tickets and come see him and his band at Cyprus Avenue.

“Obviously I’d be nowhere without the ongoing support from all my fans, friends and family,” Gerald said talking about his support system, “They have been with me every step of the way and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Ghost is available to download on ITunes, Spotify and all other major streaming and download partners. The video for Ghost is available on YouTube and for updates on the musician and his band check out his Facebook page -@geraldahernmusic.