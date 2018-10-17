Cork electrician to star in Home and Away
17/10/2018 - 13:51:00Back to Showbiz Home
‘Stone the flamin' crows, a Cork electrician has landed himself a role in Home and Away.
Kieren Noonan, who moved to Oz six years ago hoping to get work as a sparky, was spotted by a casting agent as he was having breakfast with a friend in a Sydney cafe.
“A lady approached me with her business card and asked if I did some acting or any sort of modelling,” he said, speaking on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show this morning.
But it wasn’t until a year later he plucked up the courage to give her a call.
Fast forward a few months, the Carrignavar native has found himself working as a model/actor and the landed role of ‘Spike’ in Summerbay, one of the famous River Boys.
Noonan has filmed five episodes and you can catch his second instalment tonight on RTÉ 2 at 6.30pm.
His very proud mammy, Helen Noonan, could pull over her car fast enough to hear her son on the radio from Cork this morning.
The Corkonian is now taking a break from Summer Bay and jetting off to Hollywood for meetings.
Watch this space, folks!
Join the conversation - comment here