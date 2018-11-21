Copy cats Kate and Meghan prove a fashion match

Meghan and Kate were pictured wearing the same shade of burgundy as they attended two separate engagements in London.

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by her first charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, were being put into action on Wednesday. Meghan told cooks at a community kitchen of her pride in their work (Chris Jackson/PA)

Just hours later, the Duchess of Cambridge visited a developmental neuroscience lab at University College London.

Meghan was pictured getting stuck into the cooking, with the sleeves of her Sallyet dress from Club Monaco rolled up and a black apron round her waist. The duchess arrived at the event wearing a long purple overcoat by the same brand. Kate showed an “extraordinary” interest in psychology during the visit (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Later, Kate sported a skirt and jacket combo from the brand Paule Ka, paired with a black turtle neck and tights, in a very similar shade for her visit to the UCL’s division of psychology and language science in central London.

- Press Association