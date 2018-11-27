Coppers Face Jacks: The Musical is back

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical was the hottest ticket in Dublin last summer following rave reviews and standing ovations every single night.

Missed it? Well, good news!

The show, packed full of craic, huge laughs, culchies, Dubs and lots of shifting is returning to the Olympia Theatre for summer 2019.

The storyline goes like this:

Kerry girl, Noleen (Roseanna Purcell) moves to Dublin from Caherciveen to pursue her dream job in 'the VHI'. While in Dublin she stumbles across the famous Copper Face Jacks nightclub, where she meets Gino (Love/Hate’s Johnny Ward), a parking warden/star GAA player from the inner city.

You guessed it - they fall in love despite his hate for Kerry people and, of course, the language barrier.

Catch heart-warming, memory provoking, hilariously Irish production from July 10 - August 3.

Tickets (from €26 plus booking fee and €1 restoration levy) for the comedy masterpiece go on sale this Friday at 9 am.