Contestants on new Mary Berry cooking show will live together in shared house

Mary Berry’s brand new cooking show will see the contestants living together in a shared house for the duration of the series, the BBC has revealed.

The former Great British Bake Off star returns to judging in Britain’s Best Home Cook, alongside fellow judges Chris Bavin, a produce expert and TV presenter, and top London chef Dan Doherty.

The series will be presented by Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman.

The 10 hopefuls will live under one roof throughout the eight-part series as Berry, Bavin and Doherty whittle them down to find the nation’s best home cook.

Described as an “immersive cooking challenge with home at its heart”, the new programme puts the skilled home cooks through their paces in the kitchen in a series of culinary tests.

Each episode will see them have to conjure up the nation’s favourite dishes and family-friend feasts, as well as tackle a high-pressure elimination round, all the while showing off their individual flair, skill, knowledge and creativity.

The contestants will also each bring a piece of home with them to their new living space to personalise their kitchen stations.

Among those vying to be crowned Britain’s best home cook are a retired shopkeeper from County Down, Northern Ireland, a farmer from Kent, and a wealth client executive from Glasgow.

Britain’s Best Home Cook starts on Thursday May 3 at 8pm, BBC One.