Consent culture ‘out of control’ and seduction under threat, says Joan Collins

Dame Joan Collins has said the art of seduction will be stamped out as modern consent culture goes “out of control”.

The actress, 85, has criticised current attitudes to sexual advances and claimed they will lead to the end of traditional amorous approaches.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Collins responded to the recent calls for Baby It’s Cold Outside to be banned from radio broadcast due to allegations the lyrics promoted date rape.

She decried current cultural attitudes towards sexuality and claimed it would soon be restricted.

Collins said: “What’s doing to happen to seduction is you are not going to be allowed anymore.

“Is someone going to have to ask permission of the parents before they can kiss a girl?

“It’s absolutely becoming out of control. It seems to have happened in the last two years. It seems to get worse and worse.”

Speaking about Christmas song Baby It’s Cold Outside, the Dynasty star was horrified the “sweet” tune had been criticised, saying: “It’s gentle, kind, funny, tuneful. How dare they.”

Collins echoed Piers Morgan’s assertion the world had “gone nuts” and was critical of modern attitudes to sexuality, and what she saw as restrictions placed on the subject of contemporary comedy.

- Press Association