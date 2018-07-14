Conor McGregor’s girlfriend reveals she is expecting their second child

Conor McGregor’s girlfriend has revealed she is expecting the couple’s second child.

Dee Devlin wished the MMA star a happy 30th birthday on Saturday while also sharing the good news with fans.

Along with a picture of Irish fighter McGregor lounging on a boat, she wrote: “Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump.”

Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump ❤️ A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1) on Jul 14, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

Devlin, also 30, gave birth to their first child, Conor Jr, in May 2017.

McGregor and Devlin have been together for more than eight years and he previously told how he credits her with his success.

In November 2017, he told the Irish Mirror: “My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially nothing.

“For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with, fills me with pride.”

This time 30 years ago u enter the World You were born but you’re two- hands like a boxer I remember the midwife saying to me this baby is going to be a fighter you are 10 lb 9 oz I was in bits after having you I was only about eight stone I was delighted you were my first baby boy Little did I know that you were going to be double World champI i m extremely proud of you your achievements as a fighter and as a son and a brother and a father u at so generous to me your dad and your sisters your niece Taylor and nephew Harry I can put into words how much I love you so happy birthday son❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Margaret_mcgregor (@margaret_mcgregor1326) on Jul 13, 2018 at 6:02pm PDT

Earlier on Saturday, McGregor’s mother posted an emotional tribute to her son as she wished him a happy birthday.

Margaret McGregor wrote: “This time 30 years ago you entered the world. You were born but your two hands like a boxer.

“I remember the midwife saying to me this baby is going to be a fighter you were 10lb 9oz.

“I was in bits after having you I was only about eight stone. I was delighted you were my first baby boy little did I know that you were going to be double world champ.

“I’m extremely proud of you. Your achievements as a fighter and as a son and a brother and a father.”

McGregor is due to appear in a New York court later this month following an incident at the Brooklyn Centre in April where he allegedly attacked a bus containing UFC rivals.

He was charged with three counts of assault and one of criminal mischief.

- Press Association