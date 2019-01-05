Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin welcome second child

UFC star Conor McGregor says "2019 is off to the best start" following the birth of his second child.

On Instagram, the Notorious posted a picture of himself leaving a hospital with his two babies.

The new arrival is McGregor's second child with his partner Dee Devlin, after Conor Jr was born in May of 2017.

McGregor commented: "Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam.

"2019 is off to the best start!

"Thank you for the well wishes everybody!"

