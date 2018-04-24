Confused ahead of Avengers: Infinity War? We have the perfect recap for you

With the biggest movie of the year due for release in less that two days, we feel like you need to prepare yourself for what is to come.

Marvel has been building up to Avengers: Infinity War for over a decade - since Iron Man was first released in 2008.

18 movies in 10 years, featuring five Infinity Stones and countless superheroes, we wouldn't blame anyone who is a just a little confused at this stage.

Luckily, the folks over at Screen Junkies are here for us and have created this hand 17-minute recap of all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date.

Yes, even the Incredible Hulk gets a mention.

So, just to summarise where we are in terms of Infinity Stones and who has them.

    Space Stone: Possibly onboard a ship in the hands of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) who may have just run into Thanos (Josh Brolin) on the way to Earth.

    Power Stone: Is "safe" on Xandar with the Nova Corps

    Reality Stone: Last seen with The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) on Nowhere

    Mind Stone: Embedded, quite appropriately, in Vision's (Paul Bettany) head

    Time Stone: Around the neck of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the amulet known as the Eye of Agamotto

    Soul Stone: Not a clue, but we're guessing we won't have to wait long for it to appear

The first reactions to the blockbuster have already come in and we will post a few of those below.

If you don't want to read them, please feel free to look away now, or else watch the trailer below and then close the article.

So, you want to read them?

Ok, here goes.

*No Spoilers*

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas April 26.
By Greg Murphy

