CONFIRMED: Holly Willoughby to co-host this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV have confirmed that Holly Willoughby will join Dec for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! as Ant McPartlin takes a break from TV presenting.

It has been highly rumoured that the This Morning presenter has been chosen for the role until today, nothing had been confirmed.

In a statement on itv.com, Holly said:

I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure. I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I’m a huge fan of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ and actually feel like I’ve won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!

Her co-host Dec Donnelly has also commented on the news saying that, Holly was on the top of his list and he’s thrilled that she said yes.

I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year,' It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers. I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything. I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials!

Ant McPartlin was arrested and fined for drink driving earlier this year. He was banned from driving for 20 months.