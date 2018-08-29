CONFIRMED: Holly Willoughby to co-host this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
29/08/2018 - 11:30:00Back to Showbiz Home
ITV have confirmed that Holly Willoughby will join Dec for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! as Ant McPartlin takes a break from TV presenting.
It has been highly rumoured that the This Morning presenter has been chosen for the role until today, nothing had been confirmed.
In a statement on itv.com, Holly said:
Her co-host Dec Donnelly has also commented on the news saying that, Holly was on the top of his list and he’s thrilled that she said yes.
Ant McPartlin was arrested and fined for drink driving earlier this year. He was banned from driving for 20 months.
Join the conversation - comment here