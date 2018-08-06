Comic Relief pays tribute to Barry Chuckle

Comic Relief has paid tribute to Barry Chuckle – a familiar face on its charity fundraiser.

The TV and theatre entertainer, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, died at the age of 73.

He had started filming a new series of Chuckle Time for Channel 5 but the star, real name Barry Elliott, became unwell and his health deteriorated.

Over the course of their career, he and his brother Paul helped Red Nose Day on several occasions.

So sad to hear about Barry Chuckle's passing. The Chuckle Brothers lent their talents for Red Nose Day many a time. So long and thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/8DPGK7PAuo — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) August 6, 2018

Comic Relief said on Twitter: “So sad to hear about Barry Chuckle’s passing. The Chuckle Brothers lent their talents for Red Nose Day many a time. So long and thanks for all the laughs.”

On Sunday night, Channel 5 paid tribute to the performer during its scheduled episode of Chuckle Time.

The remaining episodes of the series will air next year, as planned.

The late star has been called a “true light in the world of light entertainment”.

We sadly lost a true light in the world of light entertainment this weekend. Wishing all our love to Barry's family at this very difficult time. You'll be missed our dear friend, thank you for every single Chuckle. pic.twitter.com/5yX3MHMj52 — Qdos Pantomimes (@QdosPantomimes) August 6, 2018

“Wishing all our love to Barry’s family at this very difficult time. You’ll be missed our dear friend, thank you for every single Chuckle,” entertainment group Qdos Pantomimes added in a Twitter post.

Stars including David Walliams, Paddy McGuinness and Jack Whitehall have paid tribute.

- Press Association