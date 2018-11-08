Comic Katherine Ryan to play ‘problematic’ single mother in sitcom debut

Comedian Katherine Ryan will star in her first self-penned TV series about a “problematic” single mother on Netflix.

The Canadian comic, who is based in the UK, will also return to the streaming service for a second comedy special, Glitter Room.

Ryan’s series The Duchess, which she will also executive produce, follows the “powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mum living in London”.

Her character’s daughter Olive is the love of her life, so she considers having a second child with her ex-partner, her “greatest enemy” to see if two wrongs can make another right.

The Duchess, a six-part series of 30-minute episodes, will premiere in 2019.

Earlier this year, Ryan, 35, told Digital Spy that she was writing her first sitcom and joked: “Comedians just want to tell their story in any way that they can. But who knows?

“I’m a pretty bad actress when I’m playing anyone but myself.”

Ryan, known for her appearances on panel shows including Mock The Week and 8 Out Of 10 Cats and for hosting the rebooted version of Your Face Or Mine alongside Jimmy Carr, moved to the UK permanently around 10 years ago.

She has a daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship.

Ryan will also bring her sold-out 2018 tour Glitter Room to Netflix, following her first special for the service, 2017’s Katherine Ryan: In Trouble.

The hour-long special will be recorded in December in Los Angeles and will debut next year.

- Press Association