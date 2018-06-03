Comedian wins BGT as Giang Brothers stun judges and audience with daring stunt

Comedian Lee Ridley, also known as Lost Voice Guy, has won this year's Britain's Got Talent.

He said he was "blown away" by all the support he received from the judges and the public as he was announced as the winner of Britain's Got Talent.

The 37-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and uses pre-recorded sentences on a computer for his stand-up act, said he was "really grateful" for all the love he had been shown.

The comedian, whose name is Lee Ridley, has won £250,000 and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.

He joked: "I'm very excited to perform in front of the Queen.

"I've loved her since she sang Bohemian Rhapsody."

Cowell has also previously hinted that he has a special prize in store for this year’s winner.

The Britain’s Got talent judges were dazzled as finalists The Giang Brothers performed a daring leap that they had never completed without a safety harness before the final.

Giang Quoc Co and Giang Quoc Nghiep, who are from Vietnam, made it through to Sunday night’s final with their acrobatic show, which sees one carry the other on his head as he walks up stairs.

During Sunday night’s final the brothers stepped it up a notch.

Giang Brothers dazzled the judges on BGT (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames)

As the audience gasped, the acrobat jumped from a step on to a platform with his brother on his head.

Judge David Walliams said it was “beyond beyond”, while Simon Cowell told the pair: “My God, you upped your game.”

Amanda Holden said the brothers were “utterly extraordinary”.

Eleven acts competed in the final of the ITV programme.

Ten made it through during this week’s live semi-finals and one act, the B-Positive Choir, were picked as the judges’ wildcard.

The show opened with a hilarious song and dance routine that saw presenter Declan Donnelly showing off his own acrobatic trick – a handstand.

- Press Association