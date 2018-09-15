Comedian Mark Lamarr charged with assault and false imprisonment

The former host of Never Mind the Buzzcocks Mark Lamarr has been charged with common assault and false imprisonment, UK police said.

Lamarr, born Mark Jones, was a regular on TV screens in the 1990s and starred in The Word, The Big Breakfast and Shooting Stars.

The 51-year-old was charged on September 1 and will appear before magistrates in Uxbridge on October 2, the Metropolitan Police said.

- Press Association