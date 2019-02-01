Comedian Jeremy Hardy dies aged 57 after suffering from cancer

Comedian Jeremy Hardy has died aged 57 after suffering from cancer, his publicist has announced.

A stand-up comedian, Hardy was also a hit on panel shows such as The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

Publicist Amanda Emery said in a statement: “Friends and family of comedian Jeremy Hardy are immensely sad to announce that Jeremy died of cancer, early on Friday 1st February. Jeremy Hardy performing on stage (William Conran/PA)

“He was with his wife and daughter as he died.

“He retained to the end the principles that guided his life; trying to make the world more humane, and to be wonderfully funny.

“He will be enormously missed by so many, who were inspired by him and who laughed with him.”

She said that a memorial would be held in Hardy’s honour.

- Press Association