Colton Haynes pays emotional tribute to his mother who has died

Teen Wolf actor Colton Haynes has paid an emotional tribute to his mother Dana following her death.

Haynes, 29, also known for starring in Arrow, said on Instagram that he was in a “state of shock”.

Alongside a series of pictures of himself and his mother, he wrote: “Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life…my momma.

“Words can’t express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I’m in a state of shock.

“I will always love you momma. RIP my angel”.

In an Instagram post in February, Haynes revealed she had been “in and out of hospital since January”.

He wrote: “After multiple tests we found out she actually has advanced cirrhosis of the liver & kidney failure. A diagnosis that can be cured with a liver transplant.. however.. that bad news I mentioned before was that she doesn’t have that much time to wait for a new liver.

“The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother’s quality of life rather than quantity of life. It’s heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend”.