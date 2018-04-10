Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy to host new breakfast radio show

Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy have announced that they are teaming up to present a new breakfast show on Radio Nova.

'The Colm and Lucy Breakfast Show' is due to start later this month and the duo are excited to get started.

The pair previously worked together when they presented Gerry Ryan's iconic show on 2fm for a period following his death, eight years ago this month.

"We've been plotting our return to radio for a while," said Lucy.

It was always going to happen.....Reunited after 8 years!!!! Myself and @ColmHayesRadio are presenting @radionova100 brand new breakfast show, starting in 2 weeks. Let the messing begin!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nXvalt6Sos — Lucy Kennedy (@KennedyLucy) April 10, 2018

While Colm has said that working with Lucy "is like a dream come true or maybe it's a recurring nightmare I've been having".

Colm says that he is excited to return to breakfast radio having previously presented the award-winning 'Strawberry Alarm Clock' on FM104 and 'The Colm and Jim-Jim Breakfast Show' on 2FM.

So it's out there, The Colm and Lucy Breakfast Show is launching on Radio Nova. It's been 8 years since we were on together. Let's do it pic.twitter.com/gmltCZiuMO — colm hayes (@ColmHayesRadio) April 10, 2018

Lucy is looking forward to returning to the airwaves having just wrapped on TV3's 'Ireland's Got Talent'.

The exact start date of the new show is being kept under wraps but Radio Nova says that it will be on-air by the end of the month.

"Colm and Lucy have a great bond; I think our listeners are going to really enjoy getting up in the morning and listening to this show," said Radio Nova CEO, Kevin Branigan.

Digital Desk