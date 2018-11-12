Co-creator of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, dies aged 95

Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel Comics, has died aged 95.

The Associated Press said that a family lawyer had confirmed the death of the creator of Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the 95-year-old was rushed to hospital from his Hollywood Hills home this morning.

It said Mr Lee's daughter confirmed her father had later died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

Mr Lee, who recently fought off a bought of pneumonia, founded Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961.

Many of the characters' stories have since been turned into Hollywood films, turning the Marvel brand into a multi-billionaire dollar business.

Mr Lee was renowned for making brief comical cameos in each of the Marvel universe films.

He is survived by his daughter J.C.

She told TMZ: "My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man."

His wife of 69 years, Joan, died in 2017.

- Digital Desk and PA

