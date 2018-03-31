Clueless star Stacey Dash withdraws from political campaign

Clueless star Stacey Dash has said she is withdrawing from her congressional campaign.

The actress, best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 comedy, announced she had filed paperwork to run as a Republican in California’s 44th district last month.

In a statement released on Twitter, she said: “After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District.

I have released this statement on my campaign. It’s not an easy one. pic.twitter.com/HvKuUad48F — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 30, 2018

“I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live.

“I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party.

“At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.

“I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first.”

I'm running for Congress to represent California's 44th District. My platform is on my website and I would appreciate any donor help in my fight to make real change.



I hope you will check my site and read what I stand for. Staceyhttps://t.co/B5oMfUXvcX pic.twitter.com/TxCNrBZaTi — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 21, 2018

Criticising a system of “skyrocketing home prices, dirty needles in the streets, and long bus trips to other bus districts for jobs”, she added: “The people living here deserve better.

“I will continue to speak out about these and other problems facing this district, as well as the distractions that take the place of real change.

“I am grateful for the prayers, loved and support I have received. Deciding to withdraw my candidacy was a difficult choice, but I have to go where I feel God is leading me.”