Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly tease 2018 Strictly contestants in new video

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have said this year’s crop of contestants have been given cheesy code names to keep their identities a secret.

The pair teased the 2018 contestants in a new video on Instagram, which shows them reading from a folder emblazoned with the words: “Strictly Celebrities 2018 Confidential.”

We've got some grate celebs in store for #Strictly 2018… you’d feta brie-lieve it 🧀 Here’s what Tess and Claudia had to say when we let them have a little peek-erino 👀✨ Catch Monday’s @bbcbreakfast and @bbctheoneshow for the first reveals… A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly) on Aug 12, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Winkleman and Daly say they have been sworn to secrecy about who will be taking to the dancefloor for the BBC competition – but do reveal the contestants’ code names are cheeses.

“So there is Cheddar,” starts Daly, and Winkleman teases: “Sharp, hard, excellent.”

“Wensleydale,” continues Daly, and her co-host hints: “Northern, creamy… yum.”

The post also confirms that fans do not have long to wait, as the first contestant will be unveiled on Monday.

At the end of July, the dancers for this year’s series, including Anton Du Beke, Oti Mabuse, Pasha Kovalev and Karen Clifton, started work in the dance studio.

- Press Association