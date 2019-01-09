Clare actress cast in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series

Denise Gough has been cast in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series.

The Ennis native will be joined by two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower and Sheila Atim.

The Game Of Thrones prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of the main storyline, with HBO saying it "chronicles the world's descent from the Age Of Heroes into its darkest hour".

The 39-year-old is an Olivier Award-winning actress for her theatre roles in People, Places and Things, and Angels in America.

One of a family of 11 children, Denise left school in Clare at the age of 15 and later moved to London, where she studied at the Academy of Live and Reco.

The eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones will return to Sky Atlantic in April.