Claire Foy parodies Netflix as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Claire Foy parodied Netflix as she hosted long-running US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

The British actress – who starred as the Queen in the streaming giant’s royal drama The Crown – featured in a sketch poking fun at the service.

A fake advert joking about the mass of content available on Netflix opened with a voiceover that said: “We’re spending billions of dollars and making every show in the world.”

The sketch moved on to a pitch meeting, with SNL cast member Heidi Gardner playing a producer suggesting a new programme.

Ladies and gentlemen, your host - Claire Foy! #SNL pic.twitter.com/z4GWVKAI2L — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 2, 2018

She says, “This show is about a girl named Ginny”, before a Netflix executive throws money at her.

The voiceover added: “It’ll take 12 human lifetimes to watch all of our content, so start watching now.”

Foy, who earlier this year won the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series for The Crown, also appeared in a sketch about a First World War drama, where she played the girlfriend of a soldier, and a piece skewering Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

In her opening monologue, Foy told the audience she was happy to be “in a country that’s more chaotic than Britain”, likening it to being nervous about being drunk at a party until you see “someone who’s much more drunk than you”.

She then said being a foreigner might make some Americans nervous, but said she is “only taking the jobs that Americans don’t want”.

Foy added: “In First Man, I had to play Ryan Gosling’s wife because nobody else wanted to do it. I had to.”

The actress, who is starring in The Girl In The Spider’s Web, finished her monologue by saying she was happy about the increasing number of women holding public office, joking: “Hopefully I can get even more roles.”

SNL’s “cold open” this week saw Alec Baldwin reprising his role as US President Donald Trump.

It featured jokes about the investigation into alleged Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election.

- Press Association