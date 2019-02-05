Ciara Doherty has welcomed her first child

Ciara Doherty and husband Richard Stern have welcomed a baby girl.

RSVP reports that the Ireland AM presenter and husband Richard are now parents to their first bundle of joy.

In July 2018, Ciara revealed her pregnancy live on air.

Madness has set in! Last programme of 2018...probably a good thing ⁦@IrelandAMVMT⁩ ⁦@VirginMedia_One⁩ #christmas pic.twitter.com/1A6zj8p2eC — Ciara Doherty (@ciarathedoc) December 21, 2018

Back in April TV3 confirmed Ciara as the new Ireland AM co-host, after taking over from Sinead Desmond.

The Donegal mum has worked with TV3 since 2010 before joining the Ireland AM team full-time since 2015.