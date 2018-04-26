Ciara Doherty confirmed as new Ireland AM co-host
Ciara Doherty has been confirmed as the new co-host of Ireland AM on TV3.
The Donegal native and qualified barrister has worked in the station since 2010.
She moved to Ireland AM in 2015 as a reporter.
Speaking about her new role as co-host, Ciara said: “I’m delighted to become the new co-anchor on Ireland AM and join such a fantastic on-air team.
"The show has a great legacy and rapport with its viewers and I am very much looking forward to continuing to bring a lively, entertaining and informative show to our audience each morning.”
Ireland AM airs Monday to Friday on TV3 from 7am -10.30am.
- Digital Desk
