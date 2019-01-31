Chvrches and Royal Blood added to Reading and Leeds festivals

Chvrches and Royal Blood are among a second wave of acts added to the line-ups for the Reading and Leeds festivals.

The Glaswegian electro-pop act and the Brighton rock duo will appear at the music events in August.

Charli XCX, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and You Me At Six also feature in the 50 bands and acts added to the billings.

50 ACTS ADDED to #RandL19! 💥

Here’s your line up so far 👉 https://t.co/YECH4775ix pic.twitter.com/38JUfe3bjO — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) January 31, 2019

They join Mercury Prize-nominated Manchester four-piece The 1975, who were announced as Main Stage headliners in November.

Also headlining are American acts Foo Fighters, Twenty One Pilots and Post Malone.

The Reading Festival will return to Richfield Avenue and Leeds Festival is back at Bramham Park over the bank holiday weekend August 23-25.

Tickets are available now.

- Press Association