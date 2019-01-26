Christopher Nolan’s next film slated for 2020 release, Warner Bros says

Christopher Nolan’s next film is due to be released in 2020, Warner Bros has said.

The untitled movie is set to arrive in cinemas on July 17 next year and will be released in Imax, according to the studio. Christopher Nolan’s untitled next film has been given a release date (Ian West/PA)

No other details were announced. British director Nolan is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers working today and his next project will be highly anticipated by fans.

His latest film, Dunkirk was a critical and commercial success, grossing 526 million US dollars (£298 million) worldwide as well as scoring eight Oscar nominations and three wins.

Nolan has a history of releasing his films in July, with Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception all arriving in the month.

Nolan, 48, was honoured with a CBE for services to film in the New Year Honours.

Other previous films include The Prestige and Memento.

- Press Association