Christine Lampard: I am so looking forward to baby time

Mother-to-be Christine Lampard said she has been picking up parenting tips from her One Show successor Alex Jones.

The Loose Women host is expecting her first child with ex-footballer husband Frank, while Jones, who took over from her on the BBC show, welcomed a son last year.

The pair recently spoke on ITV’s Lorraine, where Lampard is filling in for Lorraine Kelly while she is on holiday.

“Alex is great,” she said.

“I hadn’t told anyone at that stage [that I was pregnant], so we didn’t swap tips but her book is fantastic.

“I’ve read the whole thing and it’s packed with stuff. It’s all stuff women don’t talk about that much. There’s a sheer honesty.

So here it is. After a lot of blood, sweat and tears, my book had gone to print and I can finally reveal the cover of ‘Winging it.’ What a year it’s been. An epic journey of guessing how to raise a baby whilst writing and editing my first book. I couldn’t have done it without your support and stories so thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s undoubtably been the best year but so bloody hard at times and so this book is a very honest account of the last 18 months. The highs, lows and everything in between. (I’m worried now that it’s a bit too close to the knuckle but hey ho, what’s done is done.) I hope it will be helpful for all you parents-to-be and a good old laugh along tool for readers who are already in the same boat! Winging It! is making its way out into the world on April 5th (oh god!!) and you can pre-order it now. Looking forward to hearing what you all think. #ImWingingItToo See link in bio! A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Jan 29, 2018 at 5:25am PST

“It works, she knows how much I love it.

“All the women have been giving me tips, too!”

Lampard said she feels “lucky” about where she is in her life.

“Not in a million years did I think I would be sat on Lorraine’s sofa when she wasn’t there. That’s a really big deal for me,” she said.

“Personally, I’m just looking forward to baby time and that new chapter really.

“I’m very excited and that is the main thing on the horizon, obviously.”

The star said being a step-mother to her husband’s daughters has prepared her for the next chapter and that she is planning to take raising her baby a step at a time.

She said: “I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner, that is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me!

“So I’ll take it day by day really, like every other new mum.”

Christine and Frank Lampard (PA)

She continued: “People are telling me, and I would like to think I’m like that anyway, but do your best to relax into it and don’t put too much pressure on yourself.

“Don’t always be looking at everyone else and thinking, ‘It’s running perfectly for them, why isn’t it for me?’. Give yourself a break. I’ll take it hour by hour!”

“I’m relatively relaxed,” she said. “Because of what I do, and what my husband does, we are always open to change constantly.

“We have been all over the place and have moved about 20 times during our relationship. You have to be adaptable but as long as your foundations don’t change too much, you can work around everything.”

- Press Association