Christine Lampard expecting first baby with husband Frank

Christine and Frank Lampard are expecting their first child together.

The former footballer shared the news, writing on Instagram: “We have some exciting news we wanted to share with you. The Lampard family is growing!

“My gorgeous wife @christinelampard is pregnant and we all couldn’t be happier!!”

He shared a picture of himself with Christine, 39, and his two daughters from his previous relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas – 12-year-old Luna and Isla, 10.

It will be the first child for Northern Irish TV presenter Christine who married the sports star, also 39, in 2015.

She reposted the image and said: “The Lampard family are expanding!!”

She added that she feels “so excited, nervous and grateful” and that “the list of emotions is endless”.

- Press Association