Christine and Frank Lampard introduce baby daughter Patricia Charlotte

TV presenter Christine Lampard announced she has given birth to a baby daughter called Patricia Charlotte.

The Loose Women star, 39, shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed holding the newborn with her husband, former England footballer Frank Lampard, standing by the bedside.

The couple appear to have named their daughter after Derby County manager Lampard’s mother Pat, who died in 2008 aged 58.

In a caption next to the picture Lampard wrote: “Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love.”

The couple, who married in 2015, announced they were expecting their first child together in May.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 40, has two daughters from his previous relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas – 13-year-old Luna and Isla, 11.

Northern Irish TV star Lampard told ITV’s Lorraine in July that being a stepmother to her husband’s girls had prepared her for the next chapter and that she is planning to take raising her baby a step at a time.

She said: “I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner, that is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me!

“So I’ll take it day by day really, like every other new mum.”

