Christina Aguilera offers support to Lady Gaga over duet

Christina Aguilera has offered support to Lady Gaga, and spoken out in defiance of male domination over women.

The singer said that, although an abuser may take possession of a woman’s body, they can never control her heart or her mind.

Aguilera made the statements online following a duet with Gaga. They performed Do What U Want, which Gaga had renounced because it was originally a duet between her and under-fire singer R Kelly.

Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song. I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing! 💜 pic.twitter.com/VDsfzb0gyw — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) January 11, 2019

Posting images of the 2013 duet with Gaga, Aguilera offered support to her fellow singer.

Alongside the images on Twitter, Aguilera wrote: “This is a reminder of women sticking together – and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/moment.

“And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind.

“Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song. I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing.”

- Press Association