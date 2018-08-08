Christina Aguilera is in Dublin and people are freaking out
Christina Aguilera is in Dublin and people are losing it as rumours are rife that she may play a surprise gig.
Xtina took to Instagram to announce her arrival in our fair city saying that she is proud of her Irish roots.
Needless to say, fans went into meltdown as news of her surprise visit spread.
Christina Aguilera just posted a photo of herself outside my apartment and I don't know what to do. SHOOK. pic.twitter.com/Dgkkw0E7d9— Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) August 8, 2018
SO NO ONE THOUGHT IT WAS IMPORTANT TO TELL ME CHRISTINA AGUILERA WAS FLOATING AROUND DUBLIN NO https://t.co/KeZUNGWnrZ— 🍉maxime🍉 (@moonechild_) August 8, 2018
I am horrified and ashamed that we are shutting down the entire city for the Pope but are content to have Christina Aguilera strolling around Drury Street without so much as a parade being held in her honour or a national holiday being declared. Where are our priorities? https://t.co/qMmOFj0pbo— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) August 8, 2018
I appear to be sitting about 10 feet from Christina Aguilera. Just thought you should all know.— Chris Jones (@_chrisjones_) August 7, 2018
Christina Aguilera is in town dressed like a 16-year-old hun on the sesh I cannot pic.twitter.com/7kCZ6EpdoX— Kate Demolder (@katedemolder) August 8, 2018
The Burlesque star has been taking in sights and taking the time to pose for selfies with a few lucky fans.
Killing it!! Thank you so much for taking the time to speak and take a photo with me yesterday! It meant the world ❤️❤️ so much I wanted to say but I was so nervous! 😅🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/IhEBuWo8ss— Darragh 👋🏼 (@Fighter_Darragh) August 8, 2018
Still in shock this happened tonight I’ve loved this woman since day 1 of her career & what she stands for she’s an icon & an inspiration more than she will ever know. @xtina thank you for talking & taken a pic with me tonight I love you ❤️#xtina #christinaaguilera #fighter pic.twitter.com/naoEZ03r5n— Jamie (@xxjamiebabyxx) August 8, 2018
The pop star has no tour dates scheduled at the moment as her Liberation tour doesn't kick off until late-September in the US.
But that hasn't stopped people from wondering if the Dirrty singer is going to perform a secret show while she's here.
So apparently @xtina is in Dublin for a private concert!! If someone could get me a ticket for my 65 year old father he would literally die happy & id get the gaf!! Pls RT 😂— Susan Byrne (@SueNiBhroin) August 8, 2018
.@xtina is rumored to be doing a show in Dublin today. Her dancers, glam squad, and band are all currently in Dublin. Will update once there is more information. pic.twitter.com/drtVHCEuln— Xtina Daily (@Xtina_Daily) August 7, 2018
