Christina Aguilera is in Dublin and people are freaking out

Christina Aguilera is in Dublin and people are losing it as rumours are rife that she may play a surprise gig.

Xtina took to Instagram to announce her arrival in our fair city saying that she is proud of her Irish roots.

Proud of my 🇮🇪 roots A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Aug 8, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

Needless to say, fans went into meltdown as news of her surprise visit spread.

Christina Aguilera just posted a photo of herself outside my apartment and I don't know what to do. SHOOK. pic.twitter.com/Dgkkw0E7d9 — Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) August 8, 2018

SO NO ONE THOUGHT IT WAS IMPORTANT TO TELL ME CHRISTINA AGUILERA WAS FLOATING AROUND DUBLIN NO https://t.co/KeZUNGWnrZ — 🍉maxime🍉 (@moonechild_) August 8, 2018

I am horrified and ashamed that we are shutting down the entire city for the Pope but are content to have Christina Aguilera strolling around Drury Street without so much as a parade being held in her honour or a national holiday being declared. Where are our priorities? https://t.co/qMmOFj0pbo — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) August 8, 2018

I appear to be sitting about 10 feet from Christina Aguilera. Just thought you should all know. — Chris Jones (@_chrisjones_) August 7, 2018

Christina Aguilera is in town dressed like a 16-year-old hun on the sesh I cannot pic.twitter.com/7kCZ6EpdoX — Kate Demolder (@katedemolder) August 8, 2018

The Burlesque star has been taking in sights and taking the time to pose for selfies with a few lucky fans.

Killing it!! Thank you so much for taking the time to speak and take a photo with me yesterday! It meant the world ❤️❤️ so much I wanted to say but I was so nervous! 😅🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/IhEBuWo8ss — Darragh 👋🏼 (@Fighter_Darragh) August 8, 2018

Still in shock this happened tonight I’ve loved this woman since day 1 of her career & what she stands for she’s an icon & an inspiration more than she will ever know. @xtina thank you for talking & taken a pic with me tonight I love you ❤️#xtina #christinaaguilera #fighter pic.twitter.com/naoEZ03r5n — Jamie (@xxjamiebabyxx) August 8, 2018

The pop star has no tour dates scheduled at the moment as her Liberation tour doesn't kick off until late-September in the US.

But that hasn't stopped people from wondering if the Dirrty singer is going to perform a secret show while she's here.

So apparently @xtina is in Dublin for a private concert!! If someone could get me a ticket for my 65 year old father he would literally die happy & id get the gaf!! Pls RT 😂 — Susan Byrne (@SueNiBhroin) August 8, 2018