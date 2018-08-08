Christina Aguilera is in Dublin and people are freaking out

Back to Music Showbiz Home

Christina Aguilera is in Dublin and people are losing it as rumours are rife that she may play a surprise gig.

Xtina took to Instagram to announce her arrival in our fair city saying that she is proud of her Irish roots.

Proud of my 🇮🇪 roots

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Needless to say, fans went into meltdown as news of her surprise visit spread.

The Burlesque star has been taking in sights and taking the time to pose for selfies with a few lucky fans.

The pop star has no tour dates scheduled at the moment as her Liberation tour doesn't kick off until late-September in the US.

But that hasn't stopped people from wondering if the Dirrty singer is going to perform a secret show while she's here.
KEYWORDS: Christina Aguilera, Dublin

 

By Michelle McGlynn

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz