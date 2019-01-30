Christina Aguilera announces residency in Las Vegas

Christina Aguilera is joining the growing number of musicians launching residencies in Las Vegas.

The singer announced that Christina Aguilera: The Xperience will open at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 31.

Aguilera announced 16 performances and tickets go on sale on Saturday.

“I really want to make this as interactive as possible and also explore some new territory, maybe some original material,” Aguilera said.

The Grammy winner released her debut album in 1999 and is known for hits such as Genie In A Bottle, Beautiful and Ain’t No Other Man.

Aguilera released the album Liberation, last year.

Two of its songs, Fall In Line with Demi Lovato and Like I Do with GoldLink, earned nominations at the 2019 Grammys, airing on February 10 in Los Angeles. The Strip in Las Vegas (Dave Thompson/PA)

The singer’s four-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son will join her in Vegas.

The children are familiar with Aguilera’s lifestyle already, occasionally joining her on stage during her recent tour.

“As long as we’re all together and making the best of the moment, that’s all I can ask for and truly, it is what our lifestyle is all about,” she said.

Others who have made Vegas a temporary home include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys and Mariah Carey.

