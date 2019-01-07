Christian Bale, Richard Madden and Ben Whishaw triumph at Golden Globes

Christian Bale, Richard Madden and Ben Whishaw are among the British stars who have enjoyed success at the Golden Globes.

The British actor scored the best actor in a musical or comedy for his role as the former vice president Dick Cheney in Vice, while Scottish star Madden was awarded the best actor in a TV drama prize for the BBC series Bodyguard. Richard Madden (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Whishaw was honoured in the best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie category for playing Norman Scott in A Very English Scandal.

Collecting his prize, Bale thanked his director Adam McKay, joking the filmmaker chose him because he thought “I have got to find someone who can be completely charisma-free and vile, it’s got to be Bale”. Christian Bale arriving at the Golden Globes with wife Sibi Blazic (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He joked he would play Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell next, adding: “Thank you Satan, for giving me inspiration for this role.”

Madden paid tribute to cast and crew of Bodyguard as he collected his prize, including co-star Keeley Hawes and writer Jed Mercurio.

He said: “I didn’t see this coming at all, I wouldn’t be here at all if it wasn’t for the amazing cast and crew who worked really hard and thank you to Keeley Hawes, who is the best actress I could ever work with, who is amazing and generous.”

He also had a few words for his parents: “Mum and dad, who flew all the way from Scotland, I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Whishaw thanked the BBC for continuing to make “idiosyncratic and powerful work”, as well as his co-star Hugh Grant and writer Russell T Davies as he collected his gong.

He dedicated the gong to Scott, praising him for “taking on the establishment with a courage and a defiance that I find inspiring,” calling him “a true queer hero and an icon”. Ben Whishaw (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sandra Oh, who hosted the show with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg opened the show with an emotional monologue about the time of change in Hollywood.

She said: “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out to this audience and witness this moment of change.

“And I’m not fooling myself, next year could be different — it probably will be — but right now this moment is real. Sandra Oh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Trust me, it is real because I see you and I see you, all these faces of change — and now so will everyone else.”

Oh also enjoyed a moment at the winner’s podium, as she collected the gong for best actress in a TV drama for Killing Eve.

In an emotional acceptance speech, she thanked her parents who were seated in the audience, addressing them in Korean before bowing to them.

Meanwhile Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on stage to join Idris Elba in presenting Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson win the prize for best original song for Shallow from A Star Is Born. Lady Gaga, left, and Mark Ronson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Gaga told the packed ballroom at the Beverly Hilton: “I just want to say as a woman in music it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter, and these incredible men lifted me up and supported me.”

Elsewhere Regina King won the best supporting actress prize for If Beale Street Could Talk, where she made a commitment to Time’s Up x 2, pledging all her upcoming projects would be 50% women. Mahershala Ali (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mahershala Ali won the best supporting actor prize for Green Book, while Roma was celebrated as the best foreign language film.

The Americans was named best TV drama series for its final series, beating British hopefuls Bodyguard and Killing Eve.

- Press Association