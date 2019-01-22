Christian Bale and Olivia Colman among British Oscar hopefuls

Christian Bale and Olivia Colman are among the British talent hoping to receive Oscar nominations on Tuesday.

Bale, already an Academy Award winner for his role in 2010 drama The Fighter, has been lauded for his portrayal of controversial former US vice-president Dick Cheney in political biopic Vice.

He is widely predicted to be one of the names called in the best actor category, alongside Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born and Golden Globe-winning Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody. Christian Bale has won praise for his role in Vice and could earn an Oscar nomination (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Other potential contenders include Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen, At Eternity’s Gate’s Willem Dafoe and John David Washington for BlacKkKlansman.

Norwich-born Colman has enjoyed critical acclaim for her leading role as Queen Anne in regal black comedy The Favourite.

Many predict she will be fighting for the best actress Oscar alongside Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born.

Emily Blunt could add to the British list of nominees for the title role in Mary Poppins Returns, while Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Yalitza Aparicio for Roma could also get nods. Olivia Colman will be hoping for further awards season success when the Oscar nominations are announced (David Parry/PA)

Blunt could score a second nomination for her supporting role in A Quiet Place alongside husband John Krasinski. In the best supporting actress category she is likely to be up against Regina King for her role in Barry Jenkins’ racially charged drama If Beale Street Could Talk, for which she won a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award.

Amy Adams for Vice and Emma Stone for The Favourite are also in contention for nominations. Stone’s co-star Rachel Weisz may also earn a nod, as could fellow Briton Claire Foy, who starred as Janet Armstrong in astronaut biopic First Man.

For his role opposite McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Withnail & I star Richard E Grant could earn his first Oscar nomination, and would likely be up against a field including Green Book’s Mahershala Ali. Spike Lee could earn his first best director nod from the Academy when the Oscar nominations are revealed (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman and Sam Elliott could all be nominated in the best supporting actor category.

Elliott’s A Star Is Born director Cooper is tipped by many to earn a best director nod, though will surely be up against heavy favourite Alfonso Cuaron for Roma.

The Mexican filmmaker’s black-and-white semi-autobiographical tale, partly based on his own upbringing, has already earned Cuaron a Golden Globe.

If Spike Lee is among the nominees for BlacKkKlansman, it will be his first directing nod from the Academy.

Elsewhere, if Marvel movie Black Panther lands a best picture nomination it would be the first superhero film ever nominated in the category, while a nod for Roma in the category would be a first for Netflix.

The Oscar nominations will be announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani in Los Angeles at 1.20pm GMT on Tuesday.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on February 24.

